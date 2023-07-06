Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 6,044 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $74,401.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 944,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,458.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

FOLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 2,243,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,935,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 946.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,910,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,984,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,189,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after buying an additional 1,172,602 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

