Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 479,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,370,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.85. The company has a market cap of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.65.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

