Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alphatec (ATEC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC):
- 7/6/2023 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/28/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/26/2023 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $32.00.
- 6/20/2023 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/10/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/2/2023 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – Alphatec is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Alphatec Trading Down 1.8 %
ATEC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 1,129,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,211. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.27.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec
Institutional Trading of Alphatec
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphatec by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.