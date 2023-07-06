Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alphatec (ATEC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphatec (NASDAQ: ATEC):

7/6/2023 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2023 – Alphatec had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $32.00.

6/20/2023 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/2/2023 – Alphatec was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Alphatec is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Alphatec was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Alphatec Trading Down 1.8 %

ATEC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 1,129,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,211. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,945,770 shares of company stock worth $29,152,855 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphatec by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

