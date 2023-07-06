Analyzing Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pennon Group and Pennon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pennon Group
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Pennon Group
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
Pennon Group presently has a consensus price target of $815.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,641.35%. Pennon Group has a consensus price target of $1,048.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,807.55%. Given Pennon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than Pennon Group.
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Pennon Group and Pennon Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pennon Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.29
|32.13
|Pennon Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.58
|30.57
Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Pennon Group and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pennon Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pennon Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Pennon Group beats Pennon Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
