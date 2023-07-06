Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $3.35

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Anyswap has a market cap of $62.51 million and approximately $52,731.39 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00011137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.39744473 USD and is down -18.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $58,753.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.