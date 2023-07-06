Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Boosted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,291,000 after buying an additional 3,270,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,776,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after buying an additional 308,757 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock worth $135,100,337 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.