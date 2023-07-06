Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 2.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.11. 985,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,076,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $501,667. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

