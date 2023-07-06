Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares in the company, valued at $799,597,381.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 851,234 shares of company stock worth $18,320,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $95.69 on Friday. Ares Management has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

