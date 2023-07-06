Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $242.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

