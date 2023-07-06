Argent Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,560 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.