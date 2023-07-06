Argent Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 48,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 450,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 188,479 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 155,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 33,765 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

