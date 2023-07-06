Argent Advisors Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.