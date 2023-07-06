Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

