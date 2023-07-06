Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $227.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

