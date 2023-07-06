Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 45,049 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,049 shares during the quarter. Origin Bancorp comprises 2.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Origin Bancorp worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,725,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jim Crotwell bought 3,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $135,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $913.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

