Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $160,694.64 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ANET traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,834. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

