Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $160,694.64 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ANET traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,834. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.50.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
