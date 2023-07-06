Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002633 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,083,286 coins and its circulating supply is 174,084,072 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

