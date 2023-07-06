ASD Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $39.36 million and $4.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.81 or 0.99911609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06151219 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,259,608.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

