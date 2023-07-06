Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Shares Down 2.1%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.03. 18,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 21,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Assicurazioni Generali Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.4233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

