ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.41 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

