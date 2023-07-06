AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $245.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $170.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

