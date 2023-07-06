Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $193.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.95.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

