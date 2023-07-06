Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

AX has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

