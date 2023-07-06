Ayr Wellness’ (AYR) “Speculative” Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.37 million.

