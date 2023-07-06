Balancer (BAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $234.98 million and $4.27 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00015376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,919,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,765,099 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

