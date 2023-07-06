Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,985,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

