Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $153.28 million and $4.50 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,104,907 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,304,908 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

