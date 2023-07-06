Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 274,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 93,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

