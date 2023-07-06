Bank of America Raises Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $44.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

