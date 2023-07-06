Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 1,061 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock worth $38,748,669. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.44. The stock had a trading volume of 694,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,128. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $250.37. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.