Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 5,282 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.55. 577,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

