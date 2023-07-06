Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 5,970 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of D traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,562. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

