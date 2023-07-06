Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NEE traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,322. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

