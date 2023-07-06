Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BDX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.39. 210,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

