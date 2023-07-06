Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 87,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 83,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 354,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 542,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,570. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

