Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

VWO traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 3,889,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,635. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

