Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.43) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 238.67 ($3.03).

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 3.48 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 146.56 ($1.86). The company had a trading volume of 36,575,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,174,633. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.03.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £105,734.86 ($134,198.32). 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

