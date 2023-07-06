Barclays Raises The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 850

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 810 ($10.28) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $835.60.

The Sage Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.11. 7,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

