Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.04

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €99.04 ($107.65) and traded as high as €113.12 ($122.96). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €112.20 ($121.96), with a volume of 573,512 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €106.30 and its 200 day moving average is €99.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

