Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $260.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.94. The company has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

