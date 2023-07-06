Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.25

Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.25 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.42), with a volume of 13436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.79) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Get Beeks Financial Cloud Group alerts:

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £73.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,150.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.