Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 209 ($2.65).

LON:VMUK traded down GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 145.35 ($1.84). 1,686,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.03. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.29, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,142.86%.

In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($38,583.58). In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,316.80). Also, insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($38,583.58). Corporate insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

