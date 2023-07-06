Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.
