biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon Sells 6,240 Shares

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Free Report) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

biote Trading Down 6.7 %

BTMDW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,367. biote Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Get biote alerts:

Institutional Trading of biote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in biote by 3,889.3% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 461,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 449,715 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in biote in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.