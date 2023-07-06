Bitcoin Price Hits $30,305.43 on Top Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $30,305.43 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $588.58 billion and approximately $20.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.92 or 0.00943450 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00142909 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018786 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,421,625 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
