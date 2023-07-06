Bitcoin SV Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $43.69 or 0.00145177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $841.74 million and $99.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

