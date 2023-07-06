BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $69.16 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.18 or 0.99970145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06233826 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,781.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

