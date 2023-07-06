BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $770.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $770.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $692.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $670.76 and a 200-day moving average of $689.00. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

