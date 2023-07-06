BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 102.53% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

