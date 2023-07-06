Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) vs. Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) Financial Analysis

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) and Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.85 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -9.74 Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 156.14

Oxbridge Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.25%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Oxbridge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51%

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Oxbridge Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of OAC Sponsor Ltd.

